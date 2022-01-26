Students raise money for victims of Bronx fire

A Sunset Park school raised money to help victims of theBronx apartment building fire that killed 17 people and injured more than 60 others Jan. 9.

Students at M.S. 936 (Arts Off 3rd), at 270 59th St., donated $936 to the Bronx Fire Relief Fund.

Members of the student council bought snacks and ice cream and sold them to their peers.

Teacher Liam Giordano, an advisor to the studentgovernment, said he’s proud of their efforts.

“Our students are persevering through daily challenges that the ongoing pandemic presents but they are laser focused on the needs of communities across our city and are willing to step up and make a difference when it is needed,” Giordano said.

“Arts Off 3rd centers the arts in all of our instruction,” said Principal Donna Nastasi. “That focus enables our students to celebrate diversity and expression and encourages them to be advocates for themselves and for others. I am so proud of our students for their tremendous efforts to serve the New York City community in a time of need.”