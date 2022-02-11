Cathedral Club salutes Bishop Robert Brennan

The Cathedral Club of Brooklyn welcomed and acclaimed Bishop Robert J. Brennan, the new head of the Brooklyn Catholic Diocese, at its 122nd anniversary dinner in the El Caribe Country Club. The bishop gave the club’s annual principal address.

Brennan was born in the Bronx and raised in Lindenhurst on the southern side of Long Island. In 2012 he was ordained as auxiliary bishop for the Diocese of Rockville Center, and in 2019 he was appointed the 12th bishop of Columbus, Ohio. He became the eighth bishop of Brooklyn on Nov. 30, 2021.

Recent principal speakers at the dinner include NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill in 2019 and FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro in 2020.

Bishop Emeritus Nicholas DiMarzio, whom Brennan succeeded, was this year’s guest of honor. Former City Councilman Eric Ulrich gave DiMarzio a proclamation signed by Mayor Eric Adams that heralded the cleric’s 18 years as head of the diocese.

Radio Hall of Famer Jim Kerr, who hosts the morning show on 104.3 FM, was the emcee. The presentation of the colors and national anthem were performed by the NYPD’s Ceremonial Unit. Rev. Kevin Abels, club spiritual advisor and pastor of Our Lady of Angels Parish, gave the invocation and benediction.

Current club officers are President Pat Russo, Vice President Antonio Biondi, Financial Secretary Richard Re and Recording Secretary Brian Baslin.

***

St. Patrick’s Catholic Academy in Bay Ridge held a “Back the Blue” dress-down on Jan. 28 to show support for New York’s Finest. Principal Kathleen Curatolo coordinated the event.