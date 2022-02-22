Civic leader MaryAnn Walsh dies at 80

MaryAnn Walsh, a longtime Bay Ridge community leader, died Feb. 17 at age 80.

Walsh served on Community Board 10 and the Bay Ridge Community Council and was an administrator and trustee of the Kassenbrock Brothers Memorial Scholarship Fund.

She received the community council’s civic award in 1997 and was the grand marshal of the Ragamuffin Parade in 2015.

She is survived by her son Christopher, daughter Victoria, and grandchildren Tess, Eamon and Christina. Her husband John died in 1989.

A visitation will take place Tuesday, Feb. 22 from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin and Sons Funeral Home, 9620 Third Ave. The Mass will take place Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Church, 7320 Fourth Ave.