Shore Road vigil held for murdered police officers

A candlelight vigil was held on Shore Road and 81st Street Tuesday night for NYPD Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, who were shot and killed in Harlem last month.

Participants included members of the 68th Precinct, a representative for U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, former State Sen. Marty Golden and Fran Vella-Marrone, chairperson of the Kings County Conservative Party.

“Officers Rivera and Mora made the ultimate sacrifice for the people of the City of New York,” Vella-Marrone said. “They are true heroes. We mourn the loss of these two brave men and our hearts are with their loved ones. We will never forget their sacrifice and will always honor their memory by supporting the men and women of the NYPD who put their lives on the line every day.”

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Malliotakis said the murders were “heartbreaking for our city.”

“Attacks against those willing to give their lives to protect our city are simply unacceptable and immediate action must be taken at every level of government to restore public safety in our city,” she said. “Criminals must know there are consequences for their actions.”

Golden, a former NYPD officer, spoke about the dangers cops face every day and said they need full support from current elected officials.

The vigil was sponsored by the Verrazzano Republicans and the South Brooklyn Coalition to Save Small Businesses.