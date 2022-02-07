SLA investigates Third Avenue restaurant after murder outside

The State Liquor Authority is investigating Catrinas Mexican Grill following a murder outside the restaurant Jan. 29.

Anthony D’Onofrio, 22, was stabbed to death just before 4 a.m. during a large street brawl in front of 7316 Third Ave.

Kevin Cuatlacuatl, 19, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

“The SLA opened an investigation following the tragic stabbing death on Saturday and we are working closely with the NYPD to obtain all necessary reports regarding this incident,” a spokesperson said. “The SLA’s investigation into this matter is ongoing.”

The authority will also work with police regarding any other reported incidents on or near the premises.

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Councilmember Justin Brannan said they’ve written several letters to the SLA since 2021 to voice concerns about the restaurant.

In a recent joint letter, they asked the SLA to revoke Catrinas’ liquor license. They also said the authority has charged the owners multiple times in the past 18 months, including six charges for failure to supervise and failure to comply from March 2021.

Nearly 3,000 people have signed an online petition via change.org to try to get Catrinas shut down.

“We want justice for Anthony, his family and friends, and the community at large,” said Andrew Salmieri, who started the petition.