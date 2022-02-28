Students send warm words to homeless Brooklynites

P.S. 127 McKinley Park students took part in a nationwide movement to help the homeless.

The kids attached handwritten letters of encouragement to 85 blankets that were sent to homeless Brooklynites from the nonprofit group Blankets of Hope.

“They felt happy that they would be able to participate in something that would allow them to give back to their community,” said second-grade teacher Amanda Carestia. “They also expressed feelings of sadness upon realizing that many in their community are without shelter and other basic necessities.”

More than 200 schools in 39 states participated in the program.