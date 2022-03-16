Brooklyn College sponsors online discussion on Ukraine conflict

From brooklyneagle.com

New York City has one of the largest concentrations of Ukrainians, with estimates ranging from 80,000 to 150,000. In Brooklyn, many live in Brighton Beach (whose nickname, “Little Odessa,” refers to a Ukrainian seaside city) or

Sheepshead Bay.



Many of the immigrants whom New Yorkers casually refer to as “Russians” are, in fact, Ukrainians. And the current war between Russia and Ukraine is important to them, as it is to New Yorkers in general.



On Monday, March 21, Brooklyn College is hosting an online discussion about Russia’s war in Ukraine, led by faculty at the college and others. This will be an opportunity to learn more about the historical and political contexts, to ask questions, and to share feelings and ways to help.



The public is invited, but participation is limited. Registration is required via https://bit.ly/3KT8LXl

Panelists include: Janet Elise Johnson, a professor of political science at Brooklyn College, City University of New York. Her books include “The Gender of Informal Politics,” “Gender Violence in Russia” and “Living Gender after Communism.” In the past few years, she has published articles in Post-Soviet Affairs, Russian Review, Slavic Re-view and other academic publications as well as The New Yorker and The Washington Post. She recently served on the Executive Committee of the Association for Slavic, East European and Eurasian Studies, and coordinates a monthly workshop on Gender and Transformation in Central-Eastern Europe and Eurasia, now affiliated with the CUNY Grad Center.

Brigid O’Keeffe, a professor of history Brooklyn College. She is a specialist on the history of late imperial Russia

and the Soviet Union. O’Keeffe is the author of “The Multiethnic Soviet Union and its Demise,” “Esperanto and Languages of Internationalism in Revolutionary Russia” and “New Soviet Gypsies: Nationality, Performance, and Selfhood in the Early Soviet Union.” O’Keeffe’s scholarship has appeared in Slavic Review, Kritika, The Slavonic and East European Review, Eastern European Jewish Affairs and other academic publications.



Irina Patkanian, an award-winning filmmaker, a Fulbright scholar, professor of film and media arts at Television, Radio and Emerging Media Department of Brooklyn College/CUNY, and the president of “In Parentheses,”

a NYC-based nonprofit film, theater and media arts company that supports immigrant women artists since 1995.

Patkanian makes hybrid (fiction/nonfiction) films questioning history with poetry, memory with animation, performance with behavior. Her films have screened at more than 140 film festivals worldwide, winning more than 20 awards, including DOC NYC, Ann Arbor, STARZ Denver, Palm Springs, Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival and many others.

Moustafa Bayoumi, the author of the critically acclaimed “How Does It Feel To Be a Problem?: Being Young and Arab in America (Penguin),” which won an American Book Award and the Arab American Book Award for Non-Fiction. It has also been translated into Arabic by Arab Scientific Publishers. His latest book, “This Muslim American Life: Dispatches from the War on Terror” (NYU Press), was chosen as a Best Book of 2015 by The Progressive magazine and was also awarded the Arab American Book Award for Non-Fiction.