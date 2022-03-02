Catholic school kids can take off their masks

Masks will be optional for New York City’s Catholic school students as of March 2, according to Catholic Schools of Brooklyn and Queens.

“We respect all faculty, staff and parents of differing opinions, and we understand the concern on both sides of the issue,” diocesan school officials said in a letter. “No individual, faculty, staff, or student will be discouraged from wearing a face-covering at school, and face-coverings will remain a recommended mitigation strategy.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted the statewide school mandate on Feb. 28 after a decline in COVID-19 cases.

“With more New Yorkers getting vaccinated, and the steady decline over the past several weeks in cases and hospitalizations from Omicron, we are now entering a new phase of the pandemic,” Hochul said. “Because New Yorkers have stepped up, we can confidently remove the statewide mask requirement in our schools.”

The New York City Dept. of Education still requires kids in city-funded Pre-K-3 and Pre-K-4 programs to cover their faces.