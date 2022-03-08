Crook ransacks unlocked 40th Street home

Surveillance image of the suspect. Photo courtesy of NYPD

An intruder ransacked rooms and closets in an unlocked home on Sixth Avenue and 40th Street at 2 p.m. on Feb. 21. Cops said he left without stealing anything.

The suspect is about 5-foot-9 with a medium build and complexion. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots, a black jacket, black hat and white mask and carrying a red bag and a black bookbag.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

