Crook ransacks unlocked 40th Street home

An intruder ransacked rooms and closets in an unlocked home on Sixth Avenue and 40th Street at 2 p.m. on Feb. 21. Cops said he left without stealing anything.

The suspect is about 5-foot-9 with a medium build and complexion. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots, a black jacket, black hat and white mask and carrying a red bag and a black bookbag.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.