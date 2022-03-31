Jacobs, top-rated engineering firm, chosen to detail-design Brooklyn wind turbine assembly facility

From brooklyneagle.com

Construction Slated To Begin in 2023

Jacobs Engineering has been selected by Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Equinor and BP plc, for the detail design of the city-owned South Brooklyn Marine Terminal in Sunset Park.

The facility will serve as an operations and maintenance base and staging and assembly port for wind turbine installation.

Operations at South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT) will support the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind offshore wind farms that are in development off the coast of Long Island. Once completed, the projects are projected to reduce carbon emissions while providing clean energy to more than 2 million New York homes.

This rendering shows what the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal will look like when it becomes a staging and assembly facility for wind turbines. Rendering courtesy of Equinor

The site redevelopment will transform more than 70 acres of underutilized property into a vibrant, working waterfront. Expected to be one of the largest offshore wind port facilities in the nation, the site will contribute to New York’s clean energy transition and provide direct economic benefits to the local community, including jobs in the renewable energy sector.

Engineering and design began in March 2022, with construction anticipated to start at SBMT during the second half of 2023. In January, the project was given a boost by a $25 million federal grant secured by U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer. The facility was proposed in late 2020 by Schumer and other officials, then approved by the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority in 2021.

“Designing infrastructure to revitalize communities and help meet our future sustainability goals is at the core of our purpose,” said Gary Morris, senior vice president of Jacobs Buildings & Infrastructure Americas, North Region. “We share the mission of New York City and State to meet critical climate adaptation needs and to accelerate clean energy options through development of the SBMT.”

The architectural and engineering design services contract includes oversight for the modification of existing bulkheads to strengthen and accommodate heavy-lift operations, upland site redevelopment, coordination with ongoing remediation efforts, dredging, a new green operations and maintenance facility, new docking facilities for crew transfer and service operation vessels, utility upgrades, permitting and construction support.

All services will be led out of Jacobs’ New York City office, supported by a team of local New York-based partners, many of whom live in the Brooklyn neighborhoods near the project site.

This photo from Atlantic City shows what modern-day wind turbines look like. AP file photo by Wayne Parry

“Following our recently announced agreement to transform the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, Equinor and BP are moving forward with this next step in realizing our offshore wind hub vision. The contract award will bring direct jobs to the local community, leaning on Jacobs’ expertise to advance these vital port facilities to support Empire Wind, Beacon Wind and the wider offshore wind industry,” said Teddy Muhlfelder, acting vice president of Empire Wind and Beacon Wind, Equinor Renewables U.S.

Jacobs Engineering provides engineering, technical, professional and construction services for a broad range of companies, organizations and government agencies worldwide. Last year, Engineering News-Record, a trade publication, ranked Jacobs No. 1 in its list of Top 500 design firms in the world.