Malliotakis gives guild new flag from Capitol

The Guild for Exceptional Children got a new set of stars and stripes Feb. 20.

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis gave the guild an American flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol to replace its old and tattered one.

Andrew Sichenze, a Korean War veteran and guild board member, requested the new flag.

Guild members hold up their new American flag.

Guild members helped Malliotakis raise the banner outside the center on Third Avenue and 68th Street.

Joseph Riley, the guild’s CEO and executive director, said Malliotakis “has long been a guild supporter, arranging toy drives for our special education preschool at Christmas and donations of PPE throughout the pandemic.”

“The Guild for Exceptional Children has been a cornerstone of the New York City community for decades, providing invaluable resources to individuals with disabilities and their families,” Malliotakis said. “It was an honor to deliver a new flag to the guild and show my appreciation for the incredible work they do for families in our community.”