Obituary: Dr. Calogera A. Perrone-Liodakis

Dr. Calogera A. Perrone-Liodakis “Lilla”, peacefully passed away on March 5, 2022.

Beloved wife of John and loving mother of Eleftherios. Loving sister of Dr. Paolo and Liliana Perrone and sister-in-law of Jimmy and Harriet Giapoutzis. Adoring Aunt of Katerina and Lefteri Giapoulzis & Caterina and Angelo Perrone. Predeceased by her parents Angelo and Caterina Perrone. Dear daughter-in-law of Eleni Liodakis and her late husband Eleftherios. She will be dearly missed by family, friends, and all who knew her.

Visiting hours, Wednesday 4-9 p.m., Martin Hughes Funeral Home, 530 Narrows Rd S, Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday 10 a.m. St. Ann’s Roman Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.