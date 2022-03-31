Police Beat: Fists of fury fly in Bay Ridge; Woman stabbed in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

RUDE AWAKENING

A man punched a sleeping 58-year-old man in the head on the R train near the Bay Ridge Avenue station at 1:05 p.m. on March 26.

PUNCHY PUNK

Cops arrested a man who allegedly punched a 34-year-old man several times during an argument on Sixth Avenue and 73rd Street at 4 a.m. on March 27.

ON THE RUN

Two men stole sneakers from a 20-year-old man on Fifth Avenue and 86th Street at 6:15 p.m. on March 27. Cops said the victim met the men to sell them the sneakers, but one of them punched him in the face and stole them.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

SOUND AND FURY

Cops arrested a 57-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed a 37-year-old woman in the arm in an apartment building on Bay Parkway and 83rd Street March 24. Cops said the victim complained about noise at 10:20 p.m.

MARKET STRATEGY

Crooks stole $1,800 in merchandise from Bensonhurst Market on 20th Avenue and 72nd Street March 23. Cops said the thieves got in through the side door at 8:15 p.m.

LAST CALL

Cops nabbed a 35-year-old man who allegedly stole a 35-year-old woman’s phone during an argument on Benson Ave. and Bay 31st Street at 5:30 a.m. on March 27.