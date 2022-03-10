Rev. Keating, others appointed to high posts in Brooklyn Diocese

From brooklyneagle.com

The Most Rev. Robert Brennan, Bishop of Brooklyn, has announced his selections for several key positions within the administration of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn.

Two have been very active in the Brooklyn community. The Very Reverend Patrick J. Keating, Esq., has been appointed moderator of the Curia. A moderator of the Curia coordinates the exercise of administrative duties and oversees those who hold offices within the Diocese.

Father Keating is also an attorney, having earned his J.D. degree from Brooklyn Law School in 2017, and has often presided over, or given benedictions at, the borough’s legal events. He has often appeared in the Eagle’s courthouse pages.

For example, in November 2021, Rev. Keating was the celebrant and homilist at the borough’s Red Mass, sponsored by the Catholic Lawyers Guild and the Columbian Lawyers Association. A Red Mass is a Mass celebrated annually for all members of the legal profession, regardless of religious association.

In February of this year, he performed the benediction at the 150th anniversary ceremony of the Brooklyn Bar Association. And in October 2019, he performed the benediction at the installation ceremony for Michael Cahill, the

ninth dean of Brooklyn Law School.

Father Keating also serves as the Econome, Vicar for Financial Administration, and General Counsel for the Diocese of Brooklyn.

In addition, Father Keating is the Deputy CEO of Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens. He also serves as CEO of Catholic Migration Services, which welcomes, empowers and assists immigrants in Brooklyn and Queens. He has long been active in the Catholic Lawyers Guild.

Bishop Brennan has also named Monsignor Joseph R. Grimaldi as the new Vicar General of the Diocese of Brooklyn, replacing retired Auxiliary Bishop Raymond Chappetto.



“Monsignor Joseph Grimaldi has been a part of the Diocese of Brooklyn his entire life, from his days as a Catholic school student to his pastoral leadership. I look forward to working closely with Monsignor Grimaldi to build a stronger Catholic community of faith throughout Brooklyn and Queens,” said Bishop Brennan.



Msgr. Grimaldi has served in several Brooklyn parishes. He has been pastor of St. Bernard’s in Mill Basin since 2017. He previously served as pastor at St. Mark’s Church in Sheepshead Bay and as parochial vicar at St. John the Evangelist in Sunset Park and St. Ephrem in Dyker Heights.



He was born in Astoria, Queens, was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception parish, and is a graduate of Monsignor McClancy High School and St. John’s University. He entered the Immaculate Conception Seminary in Huntington in 1978 and was ordained into the priesthood by Bishop Francis Mugavero in 1983 at the Cathedral Basilica of St.

James Downtown.



Then-Father Grimaldi received a J.C.L. (Juris Canonici Licentiata – Canon Lawdegree) from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. in 1992.

Upon returning to the Diocese of Brooklyn, Father Grimaldi served as an Adjunct Judicial Vicar for the Diocesan Tribunal from 1992-2000. In 2012 he was named “Chaplain of His Holiness” (Monsignor) by Pope Benedict XVI.

“I am humbled and honored by my appointment as Vicar General of the Diocese by Bishop Brennan. His kind and compassionate leadership has, in just a few short months, given a new sense of hope to so many in our Diocese, especially as we attempt to reestablish the bonds of mutual love and support so fractured by the Coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

Bishop Robert Brennan has also made the following appointments to Diocesan Administration:

Reverend Monsignor St even Aguggia, J.C.L., has been appointed Vicar for Canonical Affairs. He also serves the Diocese as Chancellor since Jan. 31, 2020, and as pastor of St. Pancras Church in Glendale since Sept. 15, 2020.

