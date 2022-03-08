Ukraine supporters hold rally at Warbasse Houses

More than 150 people gathered in Coney Island March 4 to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Councilmember Ari Kagan hosted the event outside the Amalgamated Warbasse Houses at 2800 West Fifth St.

“We listened to the American and Ukrainian national anthems, prayed for victims of Russia’s aggression and condemned in the strongest possible terms war crimes against innocent civilians in Ukraine,” Kagan said.

People rally for Ukraine at the Warbasse Houses in Coney Island. Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta

U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and state Sen. Diane Savino attended the rally, as did Councilmember Inna Vernikov, who was born in Ukraine.

“So grateful to my community for standing in solidarity with Ukraine,” Vernikov said.

Councilmember Inna Vernikov walks with Mayor Eric Adams in Brighton Beach. Photo courtesy of Councilmember Inna Vernikov

The next day, Vernikov walked with Mayor Eric Adams through the Brighton Beach Business Improvement District.

“Thank you Mayor Eric Adams for visiting our district this morning to show your support for the Ukrainian-American community here in southern Brooklyn and for the Ukrainian people who are fighting for their lives, liberty and sovereignty,” she said.

