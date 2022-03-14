Update: Woman hit by e-bike on 19th Avenue dies

A 44-year-old woman who was hit by an e-bike in Bensonhurst last week has died.

Gravesend resident Xingchun Rong was pronounced dead March 8 at Maimonides Medical Center.

Justin Giaquinto, 50, hit Rong and a 50-year-old man as they crossed 19th Avenue and 76th Street shortly after 6 p.m. on March 4, cops said.

Rong suffered head trauma and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other victim was stable.

Giaquinto stayed at the scene and was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance.