Bonnies come back to beat Molloy

Fontbonne hosted its perennial Queens playoff rival, the Stanners of Archbishop Molloy, at Dyker Field. With the exception of the pandemic-halted 2020 season, these two teams have been Brooklyn-Queens finalists for the past four years, with Fontbonne winning the championship in 2019 and Molloy winning last year and in 2018.

The game was a back-and-forth slugfest from the beginning. Jules Gabriellini singled home Rebecca Dileo to give the Bonnies a 9-6 lead in the fifth inning, and Molloy took a 12-10 lead in top of the seventh.

Then Fontbonne came back. Dileo scored on a single, Victoria Bruno drove in the tying run with an infield hit and Anna DeSilvio drew a bases loaded walk to win the game, 13-12.