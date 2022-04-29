Cyclones have new leading man

After a strong 5-1 homestand against the Jersey Blue Claws, the Cyclones came down to earth with a 2-4 road trip against the Hudson Valley Renegades. But a silver lining has emerged: Centerfielder Rowdey Jordan, last year’s #11 draft pick, is beginning to find his stroke.

Jordan is hitting .300, close to his .311 four-year batting average for Mississippi State, last year’s College World Series champion. Leading off in a 6-4 win against the Renegades, Jordan went 4-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored.

Jordan is following in the footsteps of Jake Mangum, who is now at Double-A Binghamton. Mangum, also a centerfielder and leadoff hitter, brought his competitive SEC spirit to the Cyclones during their 2019 championship season.