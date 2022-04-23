Good Friday marchers cross Brooklyn Bridge

More than 1,000 Catholics and other Christians joined a Good Friday procession April 15. The solemn march proceeded from St. James Cathedral-Basilica on Jay Street over the iconic Brooklyn Bridge to City Hall, then along Broadway and Reade Street to the Church of St. Andrew.

Bishop Robert Brennan on the bridge. Eagle Urban Media photos by Ted General

This annual remembrance included marking one of the Stations of the Cross at the Manhattan tower of the bridge. At each station along the way, there were passages, Bible readings, reflections, prayers and hymns sung by the choir.

The Communion and Liberation Society in New York hosted the event. Bishop Robert Brennan, the head of the Brooklyn Catholic Diocese, led the procession from behind a large wooden cross carried by Staten Islander Vladimir Kuzmin.

Choir director Christopher Vath at City Hall Park.

Bay Ridge resident Christopher Vath conducted the Communion and Liberation Choir. For many years, Vath was the organist and director of music for St. Patrick’s Church.

***

Ron Stubbins, international president of the Sons of Norway, will be the main speaker on the reviewing stand following the 17th of May Norwegian-American Parade.

The Sons of Norway is a nationwide fraternal benefit society which has several district lodges from the tri-state area that march in the parade along Third Avenue in Bay Ridge.

A previous parade fundraiser at the Salty Dog. Eagle Urban Media photos by Ted General

The 68th annual parade will take place Sunday, May 15 at 1 p.m. The reviewing stand is on 67th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues.The Parade Committee, led by general chairman Arlene Bakke Rutuelo, will hold a fund-raiser at the Salty Dog on Sunday, May 1, featuring music by the Swedish Meatballs. Tickets are $20.