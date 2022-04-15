Independence Day Parade moving to Sunset Park

The committee for the 115th Brooklyn American Independence Day Parade announced plans to move this year’s march from Carroll Gardens to Sunset Park. Chairman Sean Flanagan, a retired NYPD lieutenant and a member of the NYPD Emerald Society Pipes and Drums, said the proposed route is along Fifth Avenue from 60th to 44th Street.

The parade will take place Sunday, July 3. With the exceptions of 2020 and 2021, it is the oldest continuous Independence Day march in the city. Before the pandemic, it was held for three years along Court Street in Carroll Gardens. It was originally held on Prospect Park West in Park Slope, moved to Bay Ridge for 13 years and to Dyker Heights for a couple of years.

The march, which also salutes the armed services, FDNY and NYPD, is hosted by the patriotic wing of the Brooklyn-based Long Island Assembly of the Knights of Columbus, which is led by Brooklynite Edgar Perez.

The parade committee will host a kickoff party and rally at St. Agatha Council, Seventh Avenue and 49th Street, on Sunday, May 15 from 1 to 6 p.m. For tickets and additional information, contact Sean at 917-751-2073 or Danny at 718-238-2890. The event is open to the public.

* * *

The Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade committee will host a fundraiser at the Salty Dog, 7509 Third Ave., on Sunday, May 1 from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Performers will include Sha-Doobie at 1 p.m., Rock Farm at 2 p.m., Whippoorwill at 3 p.m., Doctor’s Orders at 4 p.m., Canny Bros. at 4:30 p.m., CatNip at 5:30 p.m. and Head & South at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.

A previous Memorial Day Parade fundraiser at the Salty Dog. Eagle Urban Media file photo

* * *

Our congratulations to Command Sgt. Maj. Eva Commons, a former Bay Ridge resident who was recently assigned to the Army Garrison at Fort Hamilton. Capt. Scott Norman, garrison chaplain, will continue the long tradition of an Easter sunrise service at 6 a.m. on the second floor of the Community Club, which has an outdoor veranda. The service is for base personnel only.