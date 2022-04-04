Irish remembrance held before St. Patrick’s Parade

Prior to the start of the 27th annual Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 27,

and after a Mass at St. Patrick’s Church, members of the parade committee attended a brief commemoration ceremony on the front lawn of the church.

Father Michael Falce blessed the stone monument in memory of the men, women and children who lost their lives during the 1916 Easter Rising rebellion in the Republic of Ireland. Then a member of the committee laid a wreath with a large green ribbon attached to it. In addition to the poignant words inscribed on the monument, it’s adorned with a large Celtic cross and a series of shamrocks.

Among the participants were parade President Denise Frederick, Vice President Richie O’Mara, Grand Marshal Linda Gallagher-Lomanto, Deputy Grand Marshal Romeo Petric and members of the ClannEireann Pipe Band.

The parade committee placed the granite stone at the site in 2016 to mark the 100th anniversary of that tragic year. Each year on the day of the Bay Ridge parade, a committee person places a wreath and a member of St. Patrick’s clergy blesses the monument.

When the stone was dedicated on March 19, 2016, state Sen. Marty Golden said, “As an Irish-American I’m proud of our rich history and the struggles that we have endured. These challenges have made the Irish resilient and strong. God bless Ireland, God bless the United States of America and God bless each and every one of us in our community.”

Eagle Urban Media/photos by Ted General

***

Earlier in the day, the parade committee hosted a pre-parade breakfast in the auditorium of St. Patrick’s Catholic Academy to pay tribute to the grand marshal, deputy grand marshals, Irish Family of the Year (the Mayrose family), Honorary Irishman Romeo Petricand the Clann Eireann Pipe Band. Also present for the revelry were U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, state Sen. Andrew Gounardes, Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus and Councilmember Justin Brannan.

Father Gerard Sauer, pastor of St. Patrick’s Church,conducted the 9:30 a.m. Mass in honor of the Bay Ridge parade.

According to parade records, Gene Reilly first proposed holding a St. Patrick’s march in Bay Ridge. The founding committee members included Jack Malone, Larry Morrish, Marty Golden, Al O’Hagen, Kathy Reilly, Eammon Hamilton, Mary Lawler, Bill McNealy, Frank McKenna and Mike Keegan.