One man died and another was seriously hurt when their e-scooter crashed in Gravesend April 21.

Driver Luis Ramos-Cumez, 20, and his 35-year-old passenger were heading north near 86th and West 11th streets at 4:08 a.m. when they hit the rear of a meat delivery truck that was parked in front of a restaurant.

Cumez died at the scene. The other man is in serious but stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.