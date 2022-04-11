Police Beat: Car thieves plague Bay Ridge; Thief hits man in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

ENGINE TROUBLE

A man stole a woman’s car while she delivered packages on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 71st Street at 10 p.m. on March 31. Cops said the woman left the engine running.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

A thief stole a car on Fifth Avenue and 85th Street at 10:50 p.m. on April 2. The owner left the keys inside when he went to pick up food.

HOT WHEELS

A crook stole a car on Bay Ridge and Seventh avenues at around 12:45 p.m. on April 2.

FOUR AGAINST ONE

Four men punched and kicked a 33-year-old man on Gelston Avenue and 88th Street just before 1:30 a.m. on April 1. They stole his phone and $270.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

SUCKER PUNCH

A violent thief punched a 31-year-old man in the head and robbed him on 19th Avenue and 81st Street at 5 p.m. on March 25.

WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY

A thief robbed a home on 16th Avenue and 67th Street April 2. Cops said he broke in through a rear window and took $500 and two wedding rings.

CASH AND CREDIT

A crook stole $120 and credit cards from a car on 19th Avenue and 66th Street at 7:45 p.m. on March 27.