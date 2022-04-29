Police Beat: Crook steals chopper in Bay Ridge; Vandal targets Bath Beach school

HOT WHEELS

A thief stole a $4,000 motorcycle on Fourth Avenue and 84th Street at 3:30 a.m. on April 24.

BROKEN WINDOWS

A crook shattered a car window on 14th and Benson avenues and stole $1,200 in property April 20.

NO CREDIT

A crook stole $1,500 and credit cards from a car on Fifth Avenue and 67th Street at 1:30 p.m. on April 24. Cops said he tried to use the cards but was denied.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

NO CLASS

A vandal broke into a school on Bath Avenue and Bay 22nd Street at 1:35 a.m. on April 18. Cops said he climbed construction scaffolding, entered through the roof door and damaged computers and supplies in a classroom.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Cops arrested a 16-year-old boy who allegedly robbed a deli on Avenue T and West Fifth Street at 5:30 p.m. on April 23. The boy also attacked the 72-year-old owner, cops said.

IN PLAIN SIGHT

Police nabbed a 38-year-old man after they allegedly saw him attack a 30-year-old man and steal his phone on Avenue O and West Third Street April 22.

PRETTY BAD

A man broke into the Teso Life beauty store near Bay Parkway and 86th Street at 1:24 a.m. on April 24. Cops said he broke glass near the front door, stole $1,000 and fled to the train station