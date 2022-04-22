Police Beat: Thugs attack men in Bay Ridge and Bath Beach garages

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

BOTTLED ANGER

Two men attacked a 41-year-old man on 13th Avenue and 67th Street at 7:40 p.m. on April 14.

The victim was putting his tools in the garage when the men demanded beer and hit him in the head with a bottle, cops said.

UNSPECIAL DELIVERY

A crook stole a woman’s handbag from a car on Ovington Avenue between Third and Fourth avenues at 6:45 p.m. on April 15. Cops said the woman was making a delivery at the time.

HOT WHEELS

A thief stole a car on 10th Avenue and 65th Street at 6 p.m. on April 17.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

FIT TO BE TIED

Three men attacked and robbed a 30-year-old man in his garage on Independence Avenue and Bay 10th Street at 10 p.m. on April 12. After the victim sold the men a gaming hard drive, they pushed him, tied him up with garbage bags and cables and stole cash and electronic devices.

NO SALE

Two men attacked and robbed a 28-year-old man on Bay Ridge and New Utrecht avenues at 8:30 p.m. on April 10. The victim was trying to sell electronic devices to the men when they punched him, stole the items and drove away.

DRUGSTORE COWBOYS

Two men stole over-the-counter medications from Walgreens on 86th and Bay 10th streets at 5:30 p.m. on April 14. Cops said the thieves put the items in a laundry bag.