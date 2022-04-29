Streets of fire: Tesla goes up in flames on Fifth Avenue

A garbage fire on Fifth Avenue and 77th Street engulfed a Tesla parked nearby and created a dramatic fireball just before midnight on April 24.

Firefighters put out the blaze and washed down the debris by 2:25 a.m. No one was injured.

Sanitation Dept. personnel helped to clear debris for several hours.

A Tesla was heavily damaged during the fire. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

A Sanitation spokesperson said the fire involved a private sanitation truck.

Juan Morales, who lives on the block, was about to go to sleep when the fire broke out.

“I saw the flames literally reaching the second or third floor of my building,” Morales said. “I came downstairs because my car was parked nearby.”