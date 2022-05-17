Auxiliary Sgt. Allen Bambergher dies at 74 

Allen Bambergher, auxiliary sergeant of the 68th Precinct, died of cancer May 7 at age 74.

Bambergher joined the NYPD auxiliary in 1996 and was the longtime Tuesday night patrol supervisor. He was a responder during the 9/11 attacks, the 2003 blackout and Superstorm Sandy.

For several years he owned an auto mechanic shop in Sunset Park.

Retired 68th Precinct Auxiliary Sgt. Christian Durante said Bambergher was a mentor and friend to many of his fellow officers.

“Many of those young auxiliary police officers moved on to regular careers with police departments and federal agencies across the country because of his guidance and advice,” Durante said. “We are all better human beings because we knew Allen.”

A visitation took place May 16 at Andrew Torregrossa and Sons Funeral Home.