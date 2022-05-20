Cyclones flip-flop and fight fog

After losing four out of five to Aberdeen, the Brooklyn Cyclones returned home on an optimistic note to host the Wilmington Blue Rocks. The optimism was simple as the Cyclones were resetting to start a two-week homestand. Additionally, the team had just called up shortstop Sheryven Newton, one of the New York Mets’ top 30 prospects. While at Low-A St. Lucie, Newton was hitting .298 after returning from a shoulder injury he sustained last year.

There was a further feel of optimism as pitcher Jesus Vargas (2-0) took the mound for his first start after he began the year as a piggyback pitcher, throwing 19 innings with 19 strikeouts over five games. The former Dodgers farmhand did not disappoint the fans as he struck out eight batters in five hitless innings. He finally gave up a single in the sixth with the Cyclones leading 3-0.

With Brooklyn leading 5-1 going into the eighth inning, fans witnessed one of the worst Cyclone flip-flops of all time as Wilmington scored 10 runs to win 12-5.

Although they bounced back to win 5-4 the next night, Brooklyn was fogged out for three nights in a row and then lost both games of a makeup Sunday doubleheader against the Blue Rocks.