New stores coming to Ceasar’s Bay

Two new businesses will debut this summer at Ceasar’s Bay Shopping Center on Bay Parkway.

Bob’s Discount Furniture will open July 1 in the former Modell’s Sporting Goods building and

discount chain Five Below will open June 17.

“We are looking forward to servicing the community and helping everyone turn the place they live into the home they love,” said Nick Vassilakos, zone vice president of Bob’s.

Bob’s will also donate $2,500 each to Coney Island Prep and Human Care Services for Families & Children, Inc.