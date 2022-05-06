Police Beat: Man hit with baton in Bay Ridge; Gunman robs safe in Gravesend

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

CRIME MARCHES ON

Cops arrested three men who allegedly attacked a 29-year-old man on Fourth Avenue and 100th Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. on April 30. One of the men allegedly hit the victim in the face with an expendable baton. Cops recovered two knives from the scene.

AWAY WE GO

A man broke into an apartment on Fourth and Ovington Avenues and stole an e-scooter at 2:30 p.m. on May 1.

HOT WHEELS

A thief stole a car on Ninth Avenue and 66th Street at 8:50 a.m. on April 29.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

NO SAFE PLACE

A gunman robbed a 50-year-old man in an apartment on Benson Avenue and Bay 32nd Street at 2:20 p.m. on April 26. Cops said the two men knew each other and the victim was showing the attacker his safe. The attacker took out a gun, hit the man in the back with a bicycle cable and stole property worth $39,200.

MOVING VIOLATION

A man broke into a U-Haul building on 15th and New Utrecht Avenues at 11:20 p.m. on April 26. Cops said he broke the window in the rear of the building but didn’t steal anything.

BOTTLE BATTLE

A man hit a 27-year-old man in the head with a glass bottle during an argument on Avenue O and 65th Street at 6:08 p.m. on April 28. The victim was treated at Maimonides Medical Center.

GUCCI GOON

A crook broke into a car on 17th Avenue and 76th Street and stole credit cards and Gucci glasses at 9:30 p.m. on April 29.