Police Beat: No escape for Dyker cat burglar; Sicko shoves senior in Marshalls

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

NO ESCAPE

Cops arrested a 31-year-old man who allegedly tried to rob an apartment on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 63rd Street at 11 p.m. on May 3. The tenant saw the man try to climb in from the fire escape, cops said.

MARKET PRICE

A thief stole $7,500 worth of property from a commercial truck outside a market on Fourth Avenue and 68th Street at 6:50 p.m. on May 5. The driver was inside the market at the time.

NOT TOO GRAND

Two crooks stole nearly $2,000 from Vital Exotics on Fifth Avenue and 87th Street shortly before 8 p.m. on May 7. One of the thieves simulated having a gun wrapped in a bandana, cops said.

GRAB AND GO

A thief broke into Saif Deli and Grocery on 12th and Bay Ridge avenues and stole $1,640 in cash and lottery tickets at 6:30 a.m. on May 2.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

SICKO SHOVES SENIOR

A shopper pushed an 84-year-old woman to the floor from behind and left her with a fractured hip in Marshalls on 86th and Bay 19th streets May 2.

TERRIBLE TRIO

Three men robbed a 43-year-old man at gunpoint while he was delivering food on Quentin Road and West Ninth Street at 11 p.m. on May 6. The crooks stole the food, the victim’s phone and $250.

ON THE HOOK

Cops arrested a 46-year-old man who allegedly stole $130 worth of shrimp from BJ’s Warehouse on Shore Parkway at around 9:35 p.m. on May 3. The suspect was nabbed after he pushed an employee while trying to flee.