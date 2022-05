A Bay Ridge man was stabbed to death during a fight with a group of men in Greenwich Village May 13.

Samer Abdalla, 28, was stabbed in the abdomen on Sixth Avenue and West Fourth Street at around 1:30 a.m., cops said. He died at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue. The attackers fled on foot and are still at large.

Samer Abdalla. Photo courtesy of NoorudDean Abu Ibraheem Rabah Facebook