Xaverian principal picked to lead diocesan schools

Deacon Kevin McCormack, the principal of Xaverian H.S., will be the new superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Brooklyn.

McCormack will succeed Dr. Thomas Chadzutko, the superintendent since 2003, who is retiring Aug. 31.

McCormack joined the Xaverian faculty in the mid-1980s and has been principal for 15 years. He also co-hosted WABC’s “Religion on the Line” from 2006 to 2018.

Daniel Sharibm, a Xaverian teacher and administrator for 22 years, will take over as principal later this year.

Xaverian President Robert Alesi thanked McCormack for his years of service.

“I am delighted and honored that Bishop [Robert] Brennan has recognized the success that Xaverian has achieved to advance Catholic education and identity within the greater New York City community by tapping Deacon McCormack to lead those same efforts for our schools within the Diocese of Brooklyn,” Alesi said.

Deacon Kevin McCormack will be the new superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Brooklyn. Photo courtesy of Diocese of Brooklyn

“I am confident Deacon Kevin McCormack will expand on that success, given his exemplary work leading Xaverian and his clear commitment to Catholic identity,” Brennan said.

“Over the last 37 years at Xaverian, working with tremendous students and their families, dedicated staff, faculty, administrators, and devoted alumni – and especially with my friend President Robert Alesi, I learned what makes a Catholic school great,” McCormack said. “I am grateful that Bishop Robert Brennan has placed his trust in me to build upon the formative work of Dr. Chadzutko and continue the blessed tradition of excellence in Catholic education.”