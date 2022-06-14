Sun shines on guild’s golf outing 

The nonprofit Guild for Exceptional Children held its 12th annual golf outing at Marine Park Golf Course June 10.

The event raised money to help developmentally disabled children and adults. It included contests, raffles, an awards ceremony and a buffet dinner.

Caroline Mansuetto, the guild's director of development, with Ralph Succar and Joseph Riley.

“The weather cooperated as it was easily the nicest day of the week,” said Joseph Riley, the guild’s CEO and executive director. “A truly wonderful time was had by all in attendance.”

The guild was founded in 1958 by parents who wanted to provide better lives for their special needs children.

