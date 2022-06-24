Brooklyn historian to revive Brooklyn Dodger memories

Brooklyn Borough Historian Ron Schweiger, a former president of the Brooklyn College Alumni Association and a past president of the Society of Old Brooklynites, will be the keynote speaker as the society commemorates its 142nd anniversary on Sunday, June 26, at the Bay Ridge Manor — and the topic will be the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Schweiger, who owns a large collection of Brooklyn Dodger memorabilia, is the perfect authority to talk about the great Brooklyn Dodgers of yesteryear. In its best-known lineup, when the team won the World Series in 1955, it had such stellar Baseball Hall of Fame players as Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider, Pee Wee Reese, Roy Campanella, Sandy Koufax and Gil Hodges, who just recently was elected to the Hall.

Brooklyn Dodger Hall of Fame players Gil Hodges, Jackie Robinson, Pee Wee Reese and Roy Campanella. Brooklyn Eagle file photo

Among the vintage materials he will be showing and discussing will be the original blueprints of Ebbets Field, the home of the Dodgers from 1913 until they left Brooklyn in 1957. Ebbets Field, of course, was the home of the Dodgers when the Brooklyn club won the Series in 1955.

Due to the coronavirus, prior in-person meetings and events had to be postponed. So the June 26 Gala Anniversary bash will be the first opportunity to celebrate the longevity of the society, which was founded in 1880, when Brooklyn was not only an independent city but the third largest city in the nation. Former Congressmember John Ward Hunter, who later became mayor of the City of Brooklyn, was the society’s first president.

John Ward Hunter, first president of the Society of Old Brooklynites Photo courtesy of Society of Old Brooklynites

Current officers include Board Chairperson and President George Broadhead, First Vice President Theodore General, Second Vice President Michael Spinner, Secretary Ellen Haywood and Treasurer Sherman Silverman. Former Brooklyn Borough President Marty Markowitz is the honorary board chairperson.

The entertainment part of the gala will include a performance by mezzo-soprano Madison Marie McIntosh, who recently performed at the Benefit Concert for Ukraine at Lincoln Center.

The event, which begins at 12:30 p.m., is open to the public. Admission price at the door, which includes a three-course dinner, is $55. The Bay Ridge Manor is located at 476 76th St.

Brooklyn Borough Historian Ron Schweiger with former Brooklyn Borough President Marty Markowitz. Eagle Urban Media file photo