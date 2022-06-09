Cat rescuer George Politis dies at 67

George Politis, who rescued thousands of cats in southern Brooklyn over the last 25 years, died May 30 at age 67.

Politis co-founded Itty Bitty Kitty Bay Ridge, an all-volunteer pet adoption service that saves stray cats and kittens from the streets.

Politis’ wake was held June 9 at Clavin Funeral Home.

The George Politis Memorial Fundraiser has raised more than $8,000 via GoFundMe to keep the organization going.

“We have raised the goal for the memorial fundraiser to help provide us with a solid foundation on which we can continue the work George started,” the group said. “We think this will help get us through the summer, barring costly emergencies.”

Politis had 10 cats of his own that now also need homes.