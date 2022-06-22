Cops arrest man for attacks on women and child

Police arrested a man who allegedly attacked a 9-year-old girl, her 41-year-old mother and another woman June 17.

Simon Osiris, 22, allegedly punched the girl and kicked and punched her mother on Sixth Avenue and 39th Street at 7:50 a.m. Cops also say he punched a woman in the face and smashed her phone on Fifth Avenue and 39th Street.

Cops arrested Osiris on Eighth Avenue and 40th Street. He was charged with three counts of assault, act in a manner injurious to a child, two counts of harassment and criminal mischief.