Eleven hurt in Sixth Avenue fire

Eleven people, including two firefighters, were hurt during a fire in a building on Sixth Avenue and 57th Street June 26.

The three-alarm blaze started at 3:50 p.m. and was out by 5:11 p.m., according to FDNY.

Speedy E-Bike occupies the first floor of the three-story building.

The injured were treated at Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn. Their conditions are unknown.

FDNY is investigating the cause of the fire.

Last month, lithium ion batteries from electric bikes and scooters sparked a three-alarm blaze that hurt three people in a building on Seventh Avenue and 54th Street.