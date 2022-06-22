Former NYPD Chief Scholl dies at 64

Retired NYPD Deputy Chief Charles Scholl died June 17 at age 64.

Scholl was born Jan. 1, 1958 and joined the NYPD in November 1979. Among his many titles, he was executive officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South and had stints as the commanding officer of the 60th and 62nd precincts.

When he retired from the 60th Precinct in December 2020, he had more seniority than any other active-duty cop on the force, according to the Daily News.

The Detectives’ Endowment Association expressed shock and sadness over Scholl’s death.

“A cop’s cop, Chief Scholl’s 41 years of service left an indelible mark on the NYPD and his caring leadership will not be forgotten,” the association said. “Rest in Peace, Chief.”

Scholl is survived by his wife Darice; children Christopher, Amanda and Andrew; daughters-in-law Adrienne and Taylor; brother Kenneth; brother-in-law Craig; and sisters-in-law Gerola, Patricia and Pam. He was also a loving uncle and godfather. His brothers Gerard and James predeceased him.

Scholl’s wake took place June 21 at Leone Funeral Home and a Mass was held the next day at St. Mary Star of the Sea R.C. Church. He is interred at Green-Wood Cemetery.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at pulmonaryfibrosis.org.