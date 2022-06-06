Molloy beats Fontbonne in semifinals

After beating McClancy 1-0 in the Brooklyn-Queens quarterfinal playoff game, the Bonnies took on the top-seeded Molloy Stanners in the CHSAA semifinal.

The Stanners took control right from the start. Leadoff hitter Jordyn Ferrandino bunted her way to first and Joe Donaluma walked. Ferrandino stole third and scored on a groundout by Jackie Piazza to give Molloy a 1-0 lead.

Gianna Spinelli led off the second inning with a triple, Lee Jimenez walked and Piazza drove them both in with a single up the middle to make it 3-0, which was the final score.

Molloy pitcher KC DeSarro gave up two hits and two walks and struck out seven as the Stanners advanced to the finals against Xaverian, the top-seeded team in Brooklyn.

“It was an absolute privilege to coach this team,” said Fontbonne coach Frank Marinello after the game. “It had great leadership, a great competitiveness and great players.”