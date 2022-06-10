P.S. 185 celebrates 100th anniversary

It was a big day for P.S. 185 The Walter Kassenbrock School, which celebrated its 100th anniversary June 3.

The school’s community, past and present, marked the milestone with student performances, an art exhibit and a cultural fair.

Alumni, former principals, teachers and PTA presidents, current students and their families attended.

One exhibit detailed the history of immigration in Bay Ridge.

P.S. 185 students celebrate the school’s 100th anniversary. Photos by Gina Carter

Leigh Holliday Brannan, wife of Councilmember Justin Brannan, announced an allocation of $1 million for auditorium air conditioners and $40,000 for technology upgrades, after-school programs and other activities.

On June 1, the school held a “Dancing through the Decades” festival, featuring dances from the 1920s to the present day.

“The P.S. 185 100th year celebration was an amazing event for our school community,” said PTA co-president Madelynn Liguori-Linkh.