Relay for Life raises $98K to fight cancer

Relay for Life Brooklyn held its 24th annual fundraising walk at the Parkville Youth Organization ballfield June 11.

The event, which raised $98,000 for the American Cancer Society, included music by the Dyker Singers, awards, games, yoga and magic. Mia Espinosa sang as the survivors took their first lap of the walk.

Lead organizer Elaine Delaney called out the names of cancer survivors and the number of years since each was diagnosed. Each survivor received a medal and sash and caregivers received sashes.

A Luminaria ceremony began at dusk.

Participants in the Relay for Life event. Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“Everyone had a glow stick in honor of [friends and family],” Delaney said. “After the ceremony, everyone took another lap while all the luminaries were lit. A bagpiper led the crowd.”

Delaney, a two-time cancer survivor, has been relaying for friends and family since 2014.

“I relay so that my children never hear those three words, ‘You have cancer,’” she said. “I relay to support my niece, who was diagnosed last September.”

Dr. Patrick Borgen of Maimonides Medical Center received the Leader in Cancer Care and Prevention Award. Frank Naccarato received the Gold Together Pediatric Community Service Award.

Other award recipients were Councilmember Justin Brannan, Community Service Award; Det. Stephen Agosta and Police Officer Carmelo Vendra, Civic Award; Sylwia Jasinski, Spirit Award; Roseann Greco Gilroy, Honorary Survivor Award; Lloyd, Robert, John and Christopher Gilroy, Honorary Caregiver Award; Kathleen Conlon-Nielson, Honorary Survivor Award; Jack Nielson, Michael and Maeve Conlon and Denise Agro, Honorary Caregiver Award.