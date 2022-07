A man’s body was found on 72nd Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 10th Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. on July 26.

Private security footage from 12 hours earlier showed a man with a hand truck leaving the body in a driveway, according to the New York Post.

The dead man’s name is being withheld until his family is notified.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.