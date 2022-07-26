Classic car show is the wheel deal

Thousands of people attended the car show in Coney Island. Photos courtesy of Alliance for Coney Island

Coney Island held its first annual Classic Car Show July 9.

Thousands of people got to check out more than 70 cars on Surf Avenue and West 12th Street.

The event was hosted by the Alliance for Coney Island, the New York City Dept. of Transportation and the Antique Automobile Association of Brooklyn.

“Saturday’s event brought an array of classic cars to the amusement district and we loved seeing families enjoying the event and experiencing Coney Island in a new way,” said Alexandra Silversmith, executive director of the Alliance for Coney Island.

