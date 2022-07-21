COVID-19 testing goes mobile

Several indoor COVID-19 testing sites in southern Brooklyn closed July 16.

These include 8511 and 8515 Fifth Ave., 6315 14th Ave. and 4002 Fort Hamilton Parkway.

Mayor Eric Adams, NYC Test & Trace Corps, NYC Health + Hospitals and the Dept. of Health and Mental Hygiene announced a mobile-based “Test to Treat” program June 30.

Mobile sites managed by Test & Trace include a clinician who will provide free instant access to prescriptions and antiviral medications for eligible New Yorkers who test positive at these locations.

“New Yorkers trust the high-quality care they receive at NYC Health + Hospitals, and our new Test to Treat mobile vans are an extension of the four walls of our hospitals and clinics,” said Dr. Mitchell Katz, president and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals.

A mobile site at 8210 Third Ave. offers PCR and rapid antigen testing. It is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.nychealthandhospitals.org/covid-19-testing-sites.