Cops recovered a man’s body from the Narrows this morning.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was found floating face-down near Bay Ridge Parkway at around 8:20 a.m.

The NYPD Harbor Unit took him to the 69th Street pier, where EMS pronounced him dead. He was fully clothed and showed no signs of trauma, according to the New York Post.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.