Five firefighters were hurt while battling a blaze on 86th and Bay 22nd streets July 9.

FDNY said the two-alarm fire started just before 12:30 p.m. in KLC Cafe and spread to the second floor.

More than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel were at the scene and the fire was under control by 1:46 p.m.

The injured firefighters were treated at an area hospital.

Images via Citizen App