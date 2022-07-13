MTA re-routes Q trains on weekends for track and train signal upgrades

From brooklyneagle.com

Service changes will affect the highly traveled Q subway line in Brooklyn this weekend and several weekends afterward as crews perform track and signal upgrades in the section between Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center and Prospect Park, to improve service reliability and track resiliency.

The line connects several important Brooklyn neighborhoods: Downtown Brooklyn, Park Slope, Prospect-Lefferts Gardens, Flatbush-Midwood, Sheepshead Bay and Coney Island.

The MTA announced that the work, to run for five consecutive weekends from this Friday, July 15, to Monday, August 15, from 11:45 p.m. to 5 a.m., will reroute the Coney Island-bound Q trains along the N line, and the Manhattan-bound Q trains along the D line between Atlantic Avenue- Barclays and Stillwell Avenue in Coney Island.

The section of tunnel where the work is taking place is under Prospect Park and the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, where there are only two tracks (one in each direction) an MTA spokesperson told the Eagle on Monday. There are no separate express or local tracks in this section, meaning that crews will unavoidably block access between Atlantic Avenue/Barclays and Prospect Park.

Free shuttle buses will be provided between Atlantic Avenue and Prospect Park, and Q shuttle trains will operate between Prospect Park and Stillwell Avenue.

During these periods, the Coney Island-bound Q trains will operate via the N line between Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center and Stillwell Avenue, non-stop between 59th Street and Stillwell Avenue.

Manhattan-bound Q trains will operate via the D line from Stillwell Avenue to Atlantic Avenue-Bar- clays Center, making stops at Bay Parkway, 62nd Street-New Utrecht Avenue, 9th Avenue and 36 Street, and then to Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center.

Along with signal and track-related improvements such as track replacement, LED light installation, and third rail protection board replacement, further grout- ing efforts will reinforce resiliency to water infiltration.