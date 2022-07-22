Police Beat: Bat attack on Benson Avenue; Motorcycle stolen on 64th Street

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

GOING BATTY

An angry stranger snuck up behind a 33-year-old man and hit him with a baseball bat on Benson and 14th avenues at 8 p.m. on July 10. The victim was treated at Maimonides Medical Center.

SODA JERK

A disgruntled person threw a soda can at a female traffic agent who was writing a summons on Bay Parkway and 86th Street at 11:39 a.m. on July 16.

GRAND GONE

A man broke into Sahak Style Salon on Avenue O and West 10th Street and stole $1,000 at 8:30 p.m. on July 16.

TAKE YOUR VITAMINS

A woman stole $2,000 worth of vitamins from Rite Aid on Kings Highway and West 11th Street at 11:40 a.m. on July 12.

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

HOT WHEELS

A crook drove off with a motorcycle on Seventh Avenue and 64th Street at 8:27 p.m. on July 14.

NO DELIVERY

A thief stole mail from a home on 10th Avenue and 71st Street at around 5:45 p.m. on July 15.

QUICK PICK

A crook nabbed a woman’s purse on Eighth Avenue and 63rd Street at 1:30 p.m. on July 15. The woman put the purse on top of her car while she unloaded groceries.

MOPED MOPE

A thief stole a moped on 13th Avenue and 76th Street shortly after 1 a.m. on July 15.