Renovated library is open for business

Assemblymember Peter Abbate and Brooklyn Public Library President and CEO Linda Johnson cut the ribbon at the newly renovated McKinley Park branch. Photos by Jack Cavicchi

The ribbon was cut at the renovated McKinley Park Library June 15.

The branch, which opened in 1959, has a new layout, new computers and more than a dozen new outlets for tablets, laptops and other devices.

There’s also an area reserved for kids between 13 and 17.

Assemblymember Peter Abbate allocated $200,000 in state funding for the upgrades.

The McKinley Park Library has new computers and a new layout. Photos by Jack Cavicchi

“I was proud to be able to give back to the library that gave me my first library card in the mid-50s, previously located a few blocks away in a small storefront,” Abbate said. “The growth of the McKinley Park Library from that time is a testament to the beautiful growth in our community.”

“With a new layout, teen space and computers, we know patrons will enjoy this space for years to come,” said Brooklyn Public Library President and CEO Linda Johnson.


Photos by Jack Cavicchi

