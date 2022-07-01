Renovated library is open for business

The ribbon was cut at the renovated McKinley Park Library June 15.

The branch, which opened in 1959, has a new layout, new computers and more than a dozen new outlets for tablets, laptops and other devices.

There’s also an area reserved for kids between 13 and 17.

Assemblymember Peter Abbate allocated $200,000 in state funding for the upgrades.

The McKinley Park Library has new computers and a new layout. Photos by Jack Cavicchi

“I was proud to be able to give back to the library that gave me my first library card in the mid-50s, previously located a few blocks away in a small storefront,” Abbate said. “The growth of the McKinley Park Library from that time is a testament to the beautiful growth in our community.”

“With a new layout, teen space and computers, we know patrons will enjoy this space for years to come,” said Brooklyn Public Library President and CEO Linda Johnson.